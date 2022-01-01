Go
Traveler's Cafe - Saegertown

Local and gourmet coffee, Boba and tea's. Specialty Belgian waffles, Hearty breakfast platters and sandwiches. Unique food in a quaint unique little town.

167 Main Street

Popular Items

BOBA$1.00
Tea based drink with choice of flavor and boba.
COLD BREW
Our cold brew is freshly ground coffee seeped for 12 hours to create a silky smooth taste.
Ruben's Sisiter$9.50
The Rachel, shaved turkey topped with a homemade coleslaw, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served on toasted Marbled rye with your choice of side.
AMERICANO
Espresso with hot water.
Side Dressing$0.50
Hibiscus refresher
MTO Sandwich
Side Fries$3.50
Scramble Wrap$4.50
Scrambled eggs with bacon, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers with your choice of cheese. Served in a grilled flour tortilla with green chili aioli.
LATTE
Espresso with steamed milk and milk foam.
Location

167 Main Street

Saegertown PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

