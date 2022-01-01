Travelers Rest restaurants you'll love
Sidewall Pizza Company
99 Cleveland Street, Greenville
|Popular items
|BYO Regular Pizza
|$15.00
Our 14" signature crust
|4 Breadsticks
|$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
|6 Breadsticks
|$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sidewall Pizza Company
35 S Main St, Travelers Rest
|Popular items
|Say Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella
|6 Breadsticks
|$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
|Pear Salad Small
|$8.75
sliced pears, dried cranberries, red onion, maple cinnamon candied walnuts, blue cheese, organic baby spinach, fig balsamic vinaigrette
BBQ
Monkey Wrench Smokehouse
21 South Main Street, Travelers Rest
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings - Dozen
|$18.00
Brined, smoked, & fried. Your choice of wing sauce/style. Served with house made ranch or house made blue cheese dressing.
Add any bottle of wine for $12!
|Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$11.00
Everything you love about a Philly cheesesteak in eggroll form! 2 whole rolls per order.
|Monkey Wrench Burger
|$10.00
ground brisket and chuck, American cheese, special sauce, on a potato bun, 1 side
Topsoil Restaurant
13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest
|Popular items
|Rambling Rosa farm carrot
|$11.00
Roasted beets, whipped feta, watercress
|Caviar
|$65.00
housemade cider mustard, crudite, bread 'n butter pickles, house made dill rye
|Toasted Farro Risotto
|$25.00
Dark Sporm mushrooms, broccoli,bok choy, dill yogurt