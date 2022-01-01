Travelers Rest restaurants you'll love

Go
Travelers Rest restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Travelers Rest

Travelers Rest's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Travelers Rest restaurants

Sidewall Pizza Company image

 

Sidewall Pizza Company

99 Cleveland Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Regular Pizza$15.00
Our 14" signature crust
4 Breadsticks$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Sidewall Pizza Company image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sidewall Pizza Company

35 S Main St, Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Say Cheese Pizza$15.00
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Pear Salad Small$8.75
sliced pears, dried cranberries, red onion, maple cinnamon candied walnuts, blue cheese, organic baby spinach, fig balsamic vinaigrette
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Monkey Wrench Smokehouse image

BBQ

Monkey Wrench Smokehouse

21 South Main Street, Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings - Dozen$18.00
Brined, smoked, & fried. Your choice of wing sauce/style. Served with house made ranch or house made blue cheese dressing.
Add any bottle of wine for $12!
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$11.00
Everything you love about a Philly cheesesteak in eggroll form! 2 whole rolls per order.
Monkey Wrench Burger$10.00
ground brisket and chuck, American cheese, special sauce, on a potato bun, 1 side
More about Monkey Wrench Smokehouse
Topsoil Restaurant image

 

Topsoil Restaurant

13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rambling Rosa farm carrot$11.00
Roasted beets, whipped feta, watercress
Caviar$65.00
housemade cider mustard, crudite, bread 'n butter pickles, house made dill rye
Toasted Farro Risotto$25.00
Dark Sporm mushrooms, broccoli,bok choy, dill yogurt
More about Topsoil Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Travelers Rest

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Pear Salad

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Travelers Rest to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Hendersonville

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston