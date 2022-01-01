Banana splits in Travelers Rest
Travelers Rest restaurants that serve banana splits
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Sidewall Pizza Company
99 Cleveland Street, Greenville
|Vegan Banana Split Ice Cream
Vegan vanilla coconut ice cream blended with roasted bananas, swirled with fudge sauce, chopped maraschino cherries, and toasted pecan pieces. Contains pecans and soy. Dairy, gluten, and egg free.
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sidewall Pizza Company
35 S Main St, Travelers Rest
|Vegan Banana Split Ice Cream
Vegan vanilla coconut ice cream blended with roasted bananas, swirled with fudge sauce, chopped maraschino cherries, and toasted pecan pieces. Contains pecans and soy. Dairy, gluten, and egg free.