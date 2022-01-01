Pecan pies in Travelers Rest
Travelers Rest restaurants that serve pecan pies
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Cleveland Street
Sidewall Pizza Company - Cleveland Street
99 Cleveland Street, Greenville
|Pecan Pie Ice Cream
|$0.00
Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Travelers Rest
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sidewall Pizza Company - Travelers Rest
35 S Main St, Travelers Rest
|Pecan Pie Ice Cream
|$0.00
Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.