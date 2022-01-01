Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Travelers Rest

Travelers Rest restaurants
Travelers Rest restaurants that serve pies

Sidewall Pizza Company image

 

Sidewall Pizza Company - Cleveland Street

99 Cleveland Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Sundae Pie Ice Cream$0.00
The very best flavors of a chocolate cream pie in a smooth, rich chocolate cream ice cream with flecks of cookie crust. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
Pecan Pie Ice Cream$0.00
Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Cleveland Street
Sidewall Pizza Company image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sidewall Pizza Company - Travelers Rest

35 S Main St, Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie Ice Cream$0.00
Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Travelers Rest

