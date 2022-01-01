Go
Toast

Traveler's Cafe and Pub

Fresh American food with destination themed menus.

5225 Portage Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side French Fries$3.75
Cup of Soup$4.29
Side Cottage Cheese$3.75
Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Smoked chicken smothered in our Travel Advisory BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun and topped with house made slaw. Pick your choice of side to go along with it.
Murry's Chicken Tenders$5.50
Murry's Cheeseburger$6.50
First Class Burgers$13.50
Our Signature Michigan Craft Beef topped lettuce, tomato and onion on a Brioche Bun.
Check out our beef producer at
https://www.michigancraftbeef.com/
Chef Salad$11.99
Patty Melt
Michigan Craft Beef Thin Patty with Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Marble Rye. Order a half with one patty for or upgrade to double patty for 11.99.
Check out our beef producer at
https://www.michigancraftbeef.com/
Classic Reuben$11.25
Shaved Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & a Tangy Sauce on Grilled Marble Rye.
See full menu

Location

5225 Portage Road

Portage MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Café Meli

No reviews yet

our name means honey, a place soo sweet

La Chiva Colombian food truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! the unique Colombian fast food.

Angelo's - Portage MI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Bob's

No reviews yet

Our philosophy has evolved over the course of the 30 years to adapt to the changing times. But the two main principles of our services have never changed. Welcome our customers as family and provide the healthiest and most delicious dining experience.
Grounded in Kalamazoo since 1986, Taco Bob's prioritizes the commitment to our customers through quality ingredients and consistently exceeding customer expectations to further our imprint in the community pursuing lifelong relationships.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston