Traverse City restaurants you'll love
Traverse City's top cuisines
Must-try Traverse City restaurants
Barrio
305 W Front St., Traverse City
|Popular items
|Barrio Box
|$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
|La Tierra
|$5.50
bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli
|Camaron Agrietado
|$4.50
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Red Mesa Grill
1544 US 31 N, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Queso Dip
|$8.99
A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chiles. Served with house fried tortillas strips. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.
|Red Mesa Nachos
|$10.99
Refried beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$16.99
Roasted chicken, pinto salsa & chipotle cream cheese rolled in a giant flour tortilla & deep fried before baking with roasted tomato chipotle sauce & chihuahua cheese.
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery
806 Red Drive Ste 150, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.00
12oz lightly steamed milk, 2 shots of espresso. Syrup, milk, temp or decaf options available.
|Cortado
|$3.25
4oz steamed milk, 2 shots espresso.
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
Our housemade chai spice blend, with milk, a little vanilla and a tiny bit of black tea
FRENCH FRIES
Rare Bird Brewpub
229 Lake Ave, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.00
1 pound of fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer
|Chipotle Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
5 oz. Michael P's chipotle black bean patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and avocado cream. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun. Can be made gluten free and vegan
|Vegan Burger
|$13.00
1/4 lb Impossible Burger, Chao cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vegan mayo. Served on a bun with frites
Earthen Ales
1371 Gray Dr. Suite 200, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Cheese Pairing (Jan. 24, 6:30p)
|$20.00
Join us as The Cheese Lady returns to Earthen Ales to pair cheeses with four of our beers! Ticket includes four 4-oz beers with paired cheeses for a guided tasting experience.
If you would like to be seated with others, please let us know in the order notes.
|Half CSA Share
|$60.00
One mixed 4-pack each Tuesday for four weeks from Feb. 15 - Mar. 8. Option to add coffee or cheese.
|Mug Club CSA Share
|$105.00
Two 4-packs each Tuesday for four weeks from Feb. 15 - Mar. 8. Option to add coffee or cheese.
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Espresso Bay
202 East Front Street, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Americano
Golden Espresso in Hot Water. double short, triple tall, quad grande, 6 shot Vastos. Same strength as brewed coffee with far superior flavor.
|NITRO Cold Brew
|$6.13
|Mocha
Farm Club
10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Country Loaf
|$7.00
Naturally leavened bread. Organic whole wheat & white flours. Made with spent grain from our brewery!
|Side of Bread
|$5.00
served with homemade whipped butter and crunchy salt
|Ribollita
|$13.00
yesterday's country loaf, kale, Sheridan Acres cannellini beans, parmesan, served with green salad (vegetarian)
PIZZA
Taproot Cider House
300 E Front St, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Falafel Tots
|$11.00
Seasoned organic spud puppies, cucumber, raita
GF/Vegan
|House Royal
|$13.50
Cider braised chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomato, bibb lettuce, chipotle mayo
GF Bun available
|Taproot Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Rice Farms crispy bacon, organic apricot preserve and apple slices, loaded with gourmet cheese, grilled on house made french bread
GF bread option available
PIZZA
Peegeos
525 High Lake Rd, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Bread Sticks
|$9.99
|16" MTO Pizza
|$15.99
|Wings 20
|$27.99
Dish Cafe
108 S Union St, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma
|$12.50
spiced chicken, roasted onions, tomato, cucumber, lemon tahini sauce in a large pita. add Chips & whipped garlic Toum for $1.25
|Turkey Pesto Cheddar Melt
|$9.25
pesto, cheddar, smoked turkey grilled on foccacia
|Gyro
|$12.00
house made ground lamb, pickled red onion, feta, tomato, cucumber, lettuce tzatziki on grilled pita
SOUPS
Common Good Bakery
537 W 14th Street, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Rustic Rolls
|$1.50
our baguette dough, hand cut into dinner rolls ... individual or six pack
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
our petit pain au chocolat, featuring valrhona chocolate.
|Morning Bun
|$5.00
our addictive cinnamon rolls, made with flaky croissant dough
Detroit Wing Company
1201 E Front St, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Classic 8 Piece
|$11.59
|DWC Mac N Cheese
|Boneless 8 piece
|$6.53
PIZZA • SALADS
BC Pizza of Traverse City
3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Small Cheesy Bread
|$7.49
A 10" pizza crust smothered in Garlic, Special Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese.
|Large Cheesy Bread
|$12.49
A 14" pizza crust smothered in Garlic, Special Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese.
|Pepperoni Spi-Rolls
|$9.49
Spicy Pepperoni & melted Mozzarella spi-rolled up into our own homemade pizza crust. Served with our homemade, award winning Classic Red Pizza Sauce for dipping.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
GJ's Pizza & Market
2700 Holiday Rd, Traverse City
The Little Fleet
448 E. Front Street, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Farm Club East Coast Pale Ale
|$3.00
Hazy, tropical fruit, lime zest
Each batch of East Coast Pale Ale is brewed with a different hop combination. This is made with Mosaic and Amarillo.
6%
|It's A Wonderful Life To Go - Serves 3
|$20.00
Vodka, Gin, Rosemary Cordial, Pomegranate Lemonade. Serves 3. Price includes $2.00 bottle deposit.
|Margaritas To Go- Serves 3
|$20.00
16oz Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice and a splash of simple syrup. Shake with ice, strain, pour in an iced, salted rim glass, garnish with lime. Price includes $2.00 bottle deposit.
Price includes a $2.00 bottle deposit.
7 Monks Taproom - TC
128 S Union St, Traverse City
Loco Boys Brewery
901 W Front St, Traverse City
Pangea's Pizza
135 E Front St, Traverse City
Low Bar
128 S Union St, Traverse City
Charles and Reid Detroit Pizza
_113 E. State St, Traverse City