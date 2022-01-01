Traverse City restaurants you'll love

Go
Traverse City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Traverse City

Traverse City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Traverse City restaurants

Barrio image

 

Barrio

305 W Front St., Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Barrio Box$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
La Tierra$5.50
bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli
Camaron Agrietado$4.50
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
More about Barrio
Red Mesa Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Red Mesa Grill

1544 US 31 N, Traverse City

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Dip$8.99
A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chiles. Served with house fried tortillas strips. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.
Red Mesa Nachos$10.99
Refried beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.
Chicken Chimichanga$16.99
Roasted chicken, pinto salsa & chipotle cream cheese rolled in a giant flour tortilla & deep fried before baking with roasted tomato chipotle sauce & chihuahua cheese.
More about Red Mesa Grill
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery image

 

Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery

806 Red Drive Ste 150, Traverse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.00
12oz lightly steamed milk, 2 shots of espresso. Syrup, milk, temp or decaf options available.
Cortado$3.25
4oz steamed milk, 2 shots espresso.
Chai Latte$4.00
Our housemade chai spice blend, with milk, a little vanilla and a tiny bit of black tea
More about Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery
Rare Bird Brewpub image

FRENCH FRIES

Rare Bird Brewpub

229 Lake Ave, Traverse City

Avg 4.3 (1935 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings$14.00
1 pound of fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer
Chipotle Black Bean Burger$13.00
5 oz. Michael P's chipotle black bean patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and avocado cream. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun. Can be made gluten free and vegan
Vegan Burger$13.00
1/4 lb Impossible Burger, Chao cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vegan mayo. Served on a bun with frites
More about Rare Bird Brewpub
Earthen Ales image

 

Earthen Ales

1371 Gray Dr. Suite 200, Traverse City

Avg 4.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pairing (Jan. 24, 6:30p)$20.00
Join us as The Cheese Lady returns to Earthen Ales to pair cheeses with four of our beers! Ticket includes four 4-oz beers with paired cheeses for a guided tasting experience.
If you would like to be seated with others, please let us know in the order notes.
Half CSA Share$60.00
One mixed 4-pack each Tuesday for four weeks from Feb. 15 - Mar. 8. Option to add coffee or cheese.
Mug Club CSA Share$105.00
Two 4-packs each Tuesday for four weeks from Feb. 15 - Mar. 8. Option to add coffee or cheese.
More about Earthen Ales
Espresso Bay image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Espresso Bay

202 East Front Street, Traverse City

Avg 4.1 (624 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Americano
Golden Espresso in Hot Water. double short, triple tall, quad grande, 6 shot Vastos. Same strength as brewed coffee with far superior flavor.
NITRO Cold Brew$6.13
Mocha
More about Espresso Bay
Farm Club image

 

Farm Club

10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive, Traverse City

Avg 4.8 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Loaf$7.00
Naturally leavened bread. Organic whole wheat & white flours. Made with spent grain from our brewery!
Side of Bread$5.00
served with homemade whipped butter and crunchy salt
Ribollita$13.00
yesterday's country loaf, kale, Sheridan Acres cannellini beans, parmesan, served with green salad (vegetarian)
More about Farm Club
Taproot Cider House image

PIZZA

Taproot Cider House

300 E Front St, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Tots$11.00
Seasoned organic spud puppies, cucumber, raita
GF/Vegan
House Royal$13.50
Cider braised chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomato, bibb lettuce, chipotle mayo
GF Bun available
Taproot Grilled Cheese$13.00
Rice Farms crispy bacon, organic apricot preserve and apple slices, loaded with gourmet cheese, grilled on house made french bread
GF bread option available
More about Taproot Cider House
Peegeos image

PIZZA

Peegeos

525 High Lake Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sticks$9.99
16" MTO Pizza$15.99
Wings 20$27.99
More about Peegeos
Dish Cafe image

 

Dish Cafe

108 S Union St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma$12.50
spiced chicken, roasted onions, tomato, cucumber, lemon tahini sauce in a large pita. add Chips & whipped garlic Toum for $1.25
Turkey Pesto Cheddar Melt$9.25
pesto, cheddar, smoked turkey grilled on foccacia
Gyro$12.00
house made ground lamb, pickled red onion, feta, tomato, cucumber, lettuce tzatziki on grilled pita
More about Dish Cafe
Common Good Bakery image

SOUPS

Common Good Bakery

537 W 14th Street, Traverse City

Avg 4.9 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rustic Rolls$1.50
our baguette dough, hand cut into dinner rolls ... individual or six pack
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
our petit pain au chocolat, featuring valrhona chocolate.
Morning Bun$5.00
our addictive cinnamon rolls, made with flaky croissant dough
More about Common Good Bakery
Detroit Wing Company image

 

Detroit Wing Company

1201 E Front St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic 8 Piece$11.59
DWC Mac N Cheese
Boneless 8 piece$6.53
More about Detroit Wing Company
BC Pizza of Traverse City image

PIZZA • SALADS

BC Pizza of Traverse City

3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Cheesy Bread$7.49
A 10" pizza crust smothered in Garlic, Special Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Cheesy Bread$12.49
A 14" pizza crust smothered in Garlic, Special Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese.
Pepperoni Spi-Rolls$9.49
Spicy Pepperoni & melted Mozzarella spi-rolled up into our own homemade pizza crust. Served with our homemade, award winning Classic Red Pizza Sauce for dipping.
More about BC Pizza of Traverse City
Green House Cafe image

SOUPS

Green House Cafe

115 E Front ST, Traverse City

Avg 4.2 (281 reviews)
Takeout
More about Green House Cafe
GJ's Pizza & Market image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

GJ's Pizza & Market

2700 Holiday Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
More about GJ's Pizza & Market
Restaurant banner

 

The Little Fleet

448 E. Front Street, Traverse City

Avg 4.9 (683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farm Club East Coast Pale Ale$3.00
Hazy, tropical fruit, lime zest
Each batch of East Coast Pale Ale is brewed with a different hop combination. This is made with Mosaic and Amarillo.
6%
It's A Wonderful Life To Go - Serves 3$20.00
Vodka, Gin, Rosemary Cordial, Pomegranate Lemonade. Serves 3. Price includes $2.00 bottle deposit.
Margaritas To Go- Serves 3$20.00
16oz Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice and a splash of simple syrup. Shake with ice, strain, pour in an iced, salted rim glass, garnish with lime. Price includes $2.00 bottle deposit.
Price includes a $2.00 bottle deposit.
More about The Little Fleet
Restaurant banner

 

7 Monks Taproom - TC

128 S Union St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 7 Monks Taproom - TC
Restaurant banner

 

Loco Boys Brewery

901 W Front St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Loco Boys Brewery
Restaurant banner

 

Pangea's Pizza

135 E Front St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pangea's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Low Bar

128 S Union St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Low Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Charles and Reid Detroit Pizza

_113 E. State St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Charles and Reid Detroit Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Traverse City

Black Bean Burgers

Map

More near Traverse City to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston