Traverse City bars & lounges you'll love

Barrio image

 

Barrio

305 W Front St., Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Camaron Agrietado$4.50
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
Barrio Box$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
La Tierra$5.50
bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli
More about Barrio
Rare Bird Brewpub image

FRENCH FRIES

Rare Bird Brewpub

229 Lake Ave, Traverse City

Avg 4.3 (1935 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Mahi Tacos (2)$12.00
Mahi Mahi, cabbage mix, mayo jalapeño salsa, cilantro, radish, and sriracha aioli served on corn tortillas. Served with chips and salsa. *Gluten free
Banh Mi Sandwich$12.00
Valley View pork belly or free range fried chicken breast, sriracha aioli, cilantro, radish, pickled cabbage, and quick pickles. Served on a toasted Common Good Bakery ciabatta roll. *Can be made gluten free if you choose pork as your protein
Pub Burger$14.00
1/2 lb all natural beef, gorgonzola, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
More about Rare Bird Brewpub
Taproot Cider House image

PIZZA

Taproot Cider House

300 E Front St, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Tots$11.00
Seasoned organic spud puppies, cucumber, raita
GF/Vegan
House Royal$13.50
Cider braised chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomato, bibb lettuce, chipotle mayo
GF Bun available
Taproot Grilled Cheese$13.00
Rice Farms crispy bacon, organic apricot preserve and apple slices, loaded with gourmet cheese, grilled on house made french bread
GF bread option available
More about Taproot Cider House
Dish Cafe image

 

Dish Cafe

108 S Union St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma$12.50
spiced chicken, roasted onions, tomato, cucumber, lemon tahini sauce in a large pita. add Chips & whipped garlic Toum for $1.25
Turkey Pesto Cheddar Melt$9.25
pesto, cheddar, smoked turkey grilled on foccacia
Gyro$12.00
house made ground lamb, pickled red onion, feta, tomato, cucumber, lettuce tzatziki on grilled pita
More about Dish Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Little Fleet

448 E. Front Street, Traverse City

Avg 4.9 (683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farm Club East Coast Pale Ale$3.00
Hazy, tropical fruit, lime zest
Each batch of East Coast Pale Ale is brewed with a different hop combination. This is made with Mosaic and Amarillo.
6%
It's A Wonderful Life To Go - Serves 3$20.00
Vodka, Gin, Rosemary Cordial, Pomegranate Lemonade. Serves 3. Price includes $2.00 bottle deposit.
Margaritas To Go- Serves 3$20.00
16oz Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice and a splash of simple syrup. Shake with ice, strain, pour in an iced, salted rim glass, garnish with lime. Price includes $2.00 bottle deposit.
Price includes a $2.00 bottle deposit.
More about The Little Fleet

Tacos

Midland

