Traverse City bars & lounges you'll love

Barrio
305 W Front St., Traverse City
|Popular items
|Camaron Agrietado
|$4.50
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
|Barrio Box
|$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
|La Tierra
|$5.50
bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli
Rare Bird Brewpub
229 Lake Ave, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Blackened Mahi Tacos (2)
|$12.00
Mahi Mahi, cabbage mix, mayo jalapeño salsa, cilantro, radish, and sriracha aioli served on corn tortillas. Served with chips and salsa. *Gluten free
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$12.00
Valley View pork belly or free range fried chicken breast, sriracha aioli, cilantro, radish, pickled cabbage, and quick pickles. Served on a toasted Common Good Bakery ciabatta roll. *Can be made gluten free if you choose pork as your protein
|Pub Burger
|$14.00
1/2 lb all natural beef, gorgonzola, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
Taproot Cider House
300 E Front St, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Falafel Tots
|$11.00
Seasoned organic spud puppies, cucumber, raita
GF/Vegan
|House Royal
|$13.50
Cider braised chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomato, bibb lettuce, chipotle mayo
GF Bun available
|Taproot Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Rice Farms crispy bacon, organic apricot preserve and apple slices, loaded with gourmet cheese, grilled on house made french bread
GF bread option available
Dish Cafe
108 S Union St, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma
|$12.50
spiced chicken, roasted onions, tomato, cucumber, lemon tahini sauce in a large pita. add Chips & whipped garlic Toum for $1.25
|Turkey Pesto Cheddar Melt
|$9.25
pesto, cheddar, smoked turkey grilled on foccacia
|Gyro
|$12.00
house made ground lamb, pickled red onion, feta, tomato, cucumber, lettuce tzatziki on grilled pita
The Little Fleet
448 E. Front Street, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Farm Club East Coast Pale Ale
|$3.00
Hazy, tropical fruit, lime zest
Each batch of East Coast Pale Ale is brewed with a different hop combination. This is made with Mosaic and Amarillo.
6%
|It's A Wonderful Life To Go - Serves 3
|$20.00
Vodka, Gin, Rosemary Cordial, Pomegranate Lemonade. Serves 3. Price includes $2.00 bottle deposit.
|Margaritas To Go- Serves 3
|$20.00
16oz Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice and a splash of simple syrup. Shake with ice, strain, pour in an iced, salted rim glass, garnish with lime. Price includes $2.00 bottle deposit.
Price includes a $2.00 bottle deposit.