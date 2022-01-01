Traverse City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Traverse City
Barrio
305 W Front St., Traverse City
Popular items
Camaron Agrietado
|$4.50
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
Barrio Box
|$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
La Tierra
|$5.50
bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli
SOUPS
Common Good Bakery
537 W 14th Street, Traverse City
Popular items
Rustic Rolls
|$1.50
our baguette dough, hand cut into dinner rolls ... individual or six pack
Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
our petit pain au chocolat, featuring valrhona chocolate.
Morning Bun
|$5.00
our addictive cinnamon rolls, made with flaky croissant dough