Traverse City breakfast spots you'll love

Barrio image

 

Barrio

305 W Front St., Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Camaron Agrietado$4.50
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
Barrio Box$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
La Tierra$5.50
bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli
More about Barrio
Common Good Bakery image

SOUPS

Common Good Bakery

537 W 14th Street, Traverse City

Avg 4.9 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rustic Rolls$1.50
our baguette dough, hand cut into dinner rolls ... individual or six pack
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
our petit pain au chocolat, featuring valrhona chocolate.
Morning Bun$5.00
our addictive cinnamon rolls, made with flaky croissant dough
More about Common Good Bakery
Green House Cafe image

SOUPS

Green House Cafe

115 E Front ST, Traverse City

Avg 4.2 (281 reviews)
Takeout
More about Green House Cafe

