Traverse City brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Rare Bird Brewpub image

FRENCH FRIES

Rare Bird Brewpub

229 Lake Ave, Traverse City

Avg 4.3 (1935 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Mahi Tacos (2)$12.00
Mahi Mahi, cabbage mix, mayo jalapeño salsa, cilantro, radish, and sriracha aioli served on corn tortillas. Served with chips and salsa. *Gluten free
Banh Mi Sandwich$12.00
Valley View pork belly or free range fried chicken breast, sriracha aioli, cilantro, radish, pickled cabbage, and quick pickles. Served on a toasted Common Good Bakery ciabatta roll. *Can be made gluten free if you choose pork as your protein
Pub Burger$14.00
1/2 lb all natural beef, gorgonzola, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
More about Rare Bird Brewpub
Earthen Ales image

 

Earthen Ales

1371 Gray Dr. Suite 200, Traverse City

Avg 4.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pairing (Jan. 24, 6:30p)$20.00
Join us as The Cheese Lady returns to Earthen Ales to pair cheeses with four of our beers! Ticket includes four 4-oz beers with paired cheeses for a guided tasting experience.
If you would like to be seated with others, please let us know in the order notes.
Half CSA Share$60.00
One mixed 4-pack each Tuesday for four weeks from Feb. 15 - Mar. 8. Option to add coffee or cheese.
Mug Club CSA Share$105.00
Two 4-packs each Tuesday for four weeks from Feb. 15 - Mar. 8. Option to add coffee or cheese.
More about Earthen Ales
Farm Club image

 

Farm Club

10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive, Traverse City

Avg 4.8 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Loaf$7.00
Naturally leavened bread. Organic whole wheat & white flours. Made with spent grain from our brewery!
Side of Bread$5.00
served with homemade whipped butter and crunchy salt
Ribollita$13.00
yesterday's country loaf, kale, Sheridan Acres cannellini beans, parmesan, served with green salad (vegetarian)
More about Farm Club

