Traverse City brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Traverse City
More about Rare Bird Brewpub
FRENCH FRIES
Rare Bird Brewpub
229 Lake Ave, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Blackened Mahi Tacos (2)
|$12.00
Mahi Mahi, cabbage mix, mayo jalapeño salsa, cilantro, radish, and sriracha aioli served on corn tortillas. Served with chips and salsa. *Gluten free
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$12.00
Valley View pork belly or free range fried chicken breast, sriracha aioli, cilantro, radish, pickled cabbage, and quick pickles. Served on a toasted Common Good Bakery ciabatta roll. *Can be made gluten free if you choose pork as your protein
|Pub Burger
|$14.00
1/2 lb all natural beef, gorgonzola, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
More about Earthen Ales
Earthen Ales
1371 Gray Dr. Suite 200, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Cheese Pairing (Jan. 24, 6:30p)
|$20.00
Join us as The Cheese Lady returns to Earthen Ales to pair cheeses with four of our beers! Ticket includes four 4-oz beers with paired cheeses for a guided tasting experience.
If you would like to be seated with others, please let us know in the order notes.
|Half CSA Share
|$60.00
One mixed 4-pack each Tuesday for four weeks from Feb. 15 - Mar. 8. Option to add coffee or cheese.
|Mug Club CSA Share
|$105.00
Two 4-packs each Tuesday for four weeks from Feb. 15 - Mar. 8. Option to add coffee or cheese.
More about Farm Club
Farm Club
10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Country Loaf
|$7.00
Naturally leavened bread. Organic whole wheat & white flours. Made with spent grain from our brewery!
|Side of Bread
|$5.00
served with homemade whipped butter and crunchy salt
|Ribollita
|$13.00
yesterday's country loaf, kale, Sheridan Acres cannellini beans, parmesan, served with green salad (vegetarian)