Traverse City cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Traverse City

Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery image

 

Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery

806 Red Drive Ste 150, Traverse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miel$4.25
12oz of whole milk steamed like a cappuccino with honey and cinnamon
Regular Drip Coffee$2.50
12oz or 16oz of rotating selections of our in house roasted coffees. Light and dark options available.
Chai Latte$4.00
Our housemade chai spice blend, with milk, a little vanilla and a tiny bit of black tea
Espresso Bay image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Espresso Bay

202 East Front Street, Traverse City

Avg 4.1 (624 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Americano
Golden Espresso in Hot Water. double short, triple tall, quad grande, 6 shot Vastos. Same strength as brewed coffee with far superior flavor.
Bay Chiller
Tea
Dish Cafe image

 

Dish Cafe

108 S Union St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma$12.50
spiced chicken, roasted onions, tomato, cucumber, lemon tahini sauce in a large pita. add Chips & whipped garlic Toum for $1.25
Turkey Pesto Cheddar Melt$9.25
pesto, cheddar, smoked turkey grilled on foccacia
Gyro$12.00
house made ground lamb, pickled red onion, feta, tomato, cucumber, lettuce tzatziki on grilled pita
Green House Cafe image

SOUPS

Green House Cafe

115 E Front ST, Traverse City

Avg 4.2 (281 reviews)
Takeout
GJ's Pizza & Market image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

GJ's Pizza & Market

2700 Holiday Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
