Traverse City cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Traverse City
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery
806 Red Drive Ste 150, Traverse City
Popular items
Miel
$4.25
12oz of whole milk steamed like a cappuccino with honey and cinnamon
Regular Drip Coffee
$2.50
12oz or 16oz of rotating selections of our in house roasted coffees. Light and dark options available.
Chai Latte
$4.00
Our housemade chai spice blend, with milk, a little vanilla and a tiny bit of black tea
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Espresso Bay
202 East Front Street, Traverse City
Popular items
Americano
Golden Espresso in Hot Water. double short, triple tall, quad grande, 6 shot Vastos. Same strength as brewed coffee with far superior flavor.
Bay Chiller
Tea
Dish Cafe
108 S Union St, Traverse City
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma
$12.50
spiced chicken, roasted onions, tomato, cucumber, lemon tahini sauce in a large pita. add Chips & whipped garlic Toum for $1.25
Turkey Pesto Cheddar Melt
$9.25
pesto, cheddar, smoked turkey grilled on foccacia
Gyro
$12.00
house made ground lamb, pickled red onion, feta, tomato, cucumber, lettuce tzatziki on grilled pita