Traverse City Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Traverse City
More about Barrio
Barrio
305 W Front St., Traverse City
|Popular items
|Camaron Agrietado
|$4.50
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
|Barrio Box
|$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
|La Tierra
|$5.50
bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli
More about Red Mesa Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Red Mesa Grill
1544 US 31 N, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Queso Dip
|$8.99
A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chiles. Served with house fried tortillas strips. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.
|Red Mesa Nachos
|$10.99
Refried beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$16.99
Roasted chicken, pinto salsa & chipotle cream cheese rolled in a giant flour tortilla & deep fried before baking with roasted tomato chipotle sauce & chihuahua cheese.