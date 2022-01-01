Traverse City Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Traverse City

Barrio image

 

Barrio

305 W Front St., Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Camaron Agrietado$4.50
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
Barrio Box$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
La Tierra$5.50
bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli
More about Barrio
Red Mesa Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Red Mesa Grill

1544 US 31 N, Traverse City

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Dip$8.99
A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chiles. Served with house fried tortillas strips. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.
Red Mesa Nachos$10.99
Refried beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.
Chicken Chimichanga$16.99
Roasted chicken, pinto salsa & chipotle cream cheese rolled in a giant flour tortilla & deep fried before baking with roasted tomato chipotle sauce & chihuahua cheese.
More about Red Mesa Grill
Peegeos image

PIZZA

Peegeos

525 High Lake Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sticks$9.99
16" MTO Pizza$15.99
Wings 20$27.99
More about Peegeos

