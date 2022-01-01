Traverse City pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Traverse City restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Traverse City

Taproot Cider House image

PIZZA

Taproot Cider House

300 E Front St, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Tots$11.00
Seasoned organic spud puppies, cucumber, raita
GF/Vegan
House Royal$13.50
Cider braised chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomato, bibb lettuce, chipotle mayo
GF Bun available
Taproot Grilled Cheese$13.00
Rice Farms crispy bacon, organic apricot preserve and apple slices, loaded with gourmet cheese, grilled on house made french bread
GF bread option available
More about Taproot Cider House
Peegeos image

PIZZA

Peegeos

525 High Lake Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sticks$9.99
16" MTO Pizza$15.99
Wings 20$27.99
More about Peegeos
BC Pizza of Traverse City image

PIZZA • SALADS

BC Pizza of Traverse City

3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Cheesy Bread$7.49
A 10" pizza crust smothered in Garlic, Special Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Cheesy Bread$12.49
A 14" pizza crust smothered in Garlic, Special Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese.
Pepperoni Spi-Rolls$9.49
Spicy Pepperoni & melted Mozzarella spi-rolled up into our own homemade pizza crust. Served with our homemade, award winning Classic Red Pizza Sauce for dipping.
More about BC Pizza of Traverse City
GJ's Pizza & Market image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

GJ's Pizza & Market

2700 Holiday Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
More about GJ's Pizza & Market

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Traverse City

Tacos

Map

More near Traverse City to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston