Traverse City pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Traverse City
More about Taproot Cider House
PIZZA
Taproot Cider House
300 E Front St, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Falafel Tots
|$11.00
Seasoned organic spud puppies, cucumber, raita
GF/Vegan
|House Royal
|$13.50
Cider braised chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomato, bibb lettuce, chipotle mayo
GF Bun available
|Taproot Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Rice Farms crispy bacon, organic apricot preserve and apple slices, loaded with gourmet cheese, grilled on house made french bread
GF bread option available
More about Peegeos
PIZZA
Peegeos
525 High Lake Rd, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Bread Sticks
|$9.99
|16" MTO Pizza
|$15.99
|Wings 20
|$27.99
More about BC Pizza of Traverse City
PIZZA • SALADS
BC Pizza of Traverse City
3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City
|Popular items
|Small Cheesy Bread
|$7.49
A 10" pizza crust smothered in Garlic, Special Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese.
|Large Cheesy Bread
|$12.49
A 14" pizza crust smothered in Garlic, Special Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese.
|Pepperoni Spi-Rolls
|$9.49
Spicy Pepperoni & melted Mozzarella spi-rolled up into our own homemade pizza crust. Served with our homemade, award winning Classic Red Pizza Sauce for dipping.