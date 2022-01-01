Bean burritos in Traverse City
Red Mesa Grill
1544 US 31 N, Traverse City
|Chicken & Black Bean Burrito-Gluten Free
|$15.99
Ancho roasted chicken, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a Udi's gluten free tortilla topped with roasted tomato chipotle sauce. Served with panama red rice, smoked refried pintos, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Shredded Beef & Refried Bean Burrito
|$17.99
Slow roasted choice beef, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with a Guajillo Chile sauce.
|Rice & Bean Burrito
|$13.99
Panama red rice, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with roasted tomato chipotle & chile verde sauces.