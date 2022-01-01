Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Traverse City

Traverse City restaurants
Traverse City restaurants that serve bean burritos

Red Mesa Grill

1544 US 31 N, Traverse City

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Black Bean Burrito-Gluten Free$15.99
Ancho roasted chicken, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a Udi's gluten free tortilla topped with roasted tomato chipotle sauce. Served with panama red rice, smoked refried pintos, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Shredded Beef & Refried Bean Burrito$17.99
Slow roasted choice beef, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with a Guajillo Chile sauce.
Rice & Bean Burrito$13.99
Panama red rice, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with roasted tomato chipotle & chile verde sauces.
More about Red Mesa Grill
BC Pizza of Traverse City

3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Wet Beef & Bean Burrito
Beef or Chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce and tomato.
More about BC Pizza of Traverse City

