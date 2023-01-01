Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Traverse City

Traverse City restaurants
Traverse City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Rare Bird Brewpub

229 Lake Ave, Traverse City

Avg 4.3 (1935 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, Buffalo sauce and shredded celery, served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
More about Rare Bird Brewpub
The Domor Cafe - 3600 Rennie School Rd

3600 Rennie School Rd, Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Our Own Crispy Chicken Coated Chicken Breast Dipped in Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Elmer's Grilled Ciabatta roll with Lettuce, Tomato. served with Chips
More about The Domor Cafe - 3600 Rennie School Rd

