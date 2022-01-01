Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Traverse City

Go
Traverse City restaurants
Toast

Traverse City restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Jacob's Farm image

PIZZA

Jacob's Farm

7100 E Traverse Hwy, Traverse City

Avg 4.7 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesy Bread$19.99
A 16inch Michigan dough, loaded with cheese and Italian herbs, sliced into dip-able vessels of cheesy goodness.
Served with a side of Jacobs red sauce.
More about Jacob's Farm
Large Cheesy Bread image

PIZZA • SALADS

BC Pizza of Traverse City

3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Large Cheesy Bread$12.49
A 14" pizza crust smothered in Garlic, Special Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese.
Small Cheesy Bread$7.49
A 10" pizza crust smothered in Garlic, Special Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese.
More about BC Pizza of Traverse City

Browse other tasty dishes in Traverse City

Burritos

Garlic Parmesan

Pies

Croissants

Garden Salad

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Cheesecake

Pretzels

Map

More near Traverse City to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston