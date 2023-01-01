Chicken enchiladas in Traverse City
Traverse City restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City
1544 US 31 N, Traverse City
|Roasted Chicken Enchilada
|$17.49
Roasted chicken drenched in roasted tomato chipotle sauce. Red Mesa enchiladas are rolled in Detroit based Hacienda Foods house ground corn tortillas & served with Panama red rice, refried smoked pintos, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & rancherito cheese.
The Domor Cafe - 3600 Rennie School Rd
3600 Rennie School Rd, Traverse City
|Chicken Enchilada with Bean Dip & Chips
|$11.39
Chopped Chicken, Spanish Rice, sauce and Cheese Wrapped in Flour Tortilla. Side of Bean Dip with Tortilla Chips comes with your Enchilada.