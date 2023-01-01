Chicken enchiladas in Traverse City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red Mesa Grill image

Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City

1544 US 31 N, Traverse City

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Chicken Enchilada$17.49
Roasted chicken drenched in roasted tomato chipotle sauce. Red Mesa enchiladas are rolled in Detroit based Hacienda Foods house ground corn tortillas & served with Panama red rice, refried smoked pintos, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & rancherito cheese.
More about Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City
Banner pic

 

The Domor Cafe - 3600 Rennie School Rd

3600 Rennie School Rd, Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada with Bean Dip & Chips$11.39
Chopped Chicken, Spanish Rice, sauce and Cheese Wrapped in Flour Tortilla. Side of Bean Dip with Tortilla Chips comes with your Enchilada.
More about The Domor Cafe - 3600 Rennie School Rd

