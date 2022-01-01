Chicken salad in Traverse City
Red Mesa Grill
1544 US 31 N, Traverse City
|Mango Cashew Chicken Salad
|$16.49
Sauteed chicken breast, warm mango vinaigrette, mixed greens, mango salsa, salted cashews, dried cherries & rancherito cheese. Gluten free upon request.
Rare Bird Brewpub
229 Lake Ave, Traverse City
|Cherry Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Spring mix, grilled chicken, dried cherries, toasted walnuts, and gorgonzola. Gluten free
Dish Cafe
108 S Union St, Traverse City
|half Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.00
croutons and parmesan with house made caesar dressing
BC Pizza of Traverse City
3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City
|Large Chicken Salad
|$9.49
Lettuce, Spinach, Your Choice of tasty chunks of Chicken Breast or Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Dressing.
|Small Chicken Salad
|$7.49
Lettuce, Spinach, Your Choice of tasty chunks of Chicken Breast or Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Dressing.