Chicken salad in Traverse City

Traverse City restaurants
Traverse City restaurants that serve chicken salad

FRENCH FRIES

Red Mesa Grill

1544 US 31 N, Traverse City

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Cashew Chicken Salad-Gluten Free$16.49
Sauteed chicken breast, warm mango vinaigrette, mixed greens, mango salsa, salted cashews, dried cherries & rancherito cheese.
Mango Cashew Chicken Salad$16.49
Sauteed chicken breast, warm mango vinaigrette, mixed greens, mango salsa, salted cashews, dried cherries & rancherito cheese. Gluten free upon request.
FRENCH FRIES

Rare Bird Brewpub

229 Lake Ave, Traverse City

Avg 4.3 (1935 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cherry Chicken Salad$15.00
Spring mix, grilled chicken, dried cherries, toasted walnuts, and gorgonzola. Gluten free
Dish Cafe

108 S Union St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
half Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
croutons and parmesan with house made caesar dressing
PIZZA • SALADS

BC Pizza of Traverse City

3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Salad$9.49
Lettuce, Spinach, Your Choice of tasty chunks of Chicken Breast or Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Dressing.
Small Chicken Salad$7.49
Lettuce, Spinach, Your Choice of tasty chunks of Chicken Breast or Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Dressing.
