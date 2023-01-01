Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Traverse City

Traverse City restaurants
Traverse City restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Dish Cafe image

 

Dish Cafe

108 S Union St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Krispie Bar$2.50
More about Dish Cafe
Common Good Bakery image

SOUPS

Common Good Bakery

537 W 14th Street, Traverse City

Avg 4.9 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Bar$6.00
raspberry jam, chocolate ganache and white chocolate chips layered bar perfect to share, or not!
More about Common Good Bakery

Midland

