Chocolate bars in
Traverse City
/
Traverse City
/
Chocolate Bars
Traverse City restaurants that serve chocolate bars
Dish Cafe
108 S Union St, Traverse City
No reviews yet
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Krispie Bar
$2.50
More about Dish Cafe
SOUPS
Common Good Bakery
537 W 14th Street, Traverse City
Avg 4.9
(366 reviews)
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Bar
$6.00
raspberry jam, chocolate ganache and white chocolate chips layered bar perfect to share, or not!
More about Common Good Bakery
