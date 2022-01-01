Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Traverse City

Traverse City restaurants
Traverse City restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

PIZZA

Taproot Cider House

300 E Front St, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Tahini Cookie$2.00
House baked chocolate chip oatmeal tahini cookie
More about Taproot Cider House
Benedict

237 Lake Avenue, Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Benedict

