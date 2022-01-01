Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Traverse City
/
Traverse City
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Traverse City restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA
Taproot Cider House
300 E Front St, Traverse City
Avg 4.4
(1238 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Tahini Cookie
$2.00
House baked chocolate chip oatmeal tahini cookie
More about Taproot Cider House
Benedict
237 Lake Avenue, Traverse City
No reviews yet
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50
More about Benedict
