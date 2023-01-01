Enchiladas in Traverse City
Traverse City restaurants that serve enchiladas
Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City
1544 US 31 N, Traverse City
|Shredded Pork Enchilada
|$17.49
Shredded pork drenched in chile verde sauce. Red Mesa enchiladas are rolled in ground corn tortillas & served with Panama red rice, refried smoked pintos, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & rancherito cheese.
|Smoked Gouda & Chihuahua Cheese Enchilada
|$17.49
Smoked gouda & chihuahua cheese drenched in roasted tomato chipotle & chile verde sauces. Red Mesa enchiladas are rolled in Detroit based Hacienda Foods house ground corn tortillas & served with Panama red rice, refried smoked pintos, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & rancherito cheese.
|Potato & Mushroom Enchiladas
|$18.99
Three enchiladas stuffed with roasted mushrooms, green chiles, smashed redskins & smoked Gouda cheese. Topped with roasted corn cream sauce & queso fresco. Served with Panama red rice & stewed black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
The Domor Cafe - 3600 Rennie School Rd
3600 Rennie School Rd, Traverse City
|Chicken Enchilada with Bean Dip & Chips
|$11.39
Chopped Chicken, Spanish Rice, sauce and Cheese Wrapped in Flour Tortilla. Side of Bean Dip with Tortilla Chips comes with your Enchilada.