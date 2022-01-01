Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Traverse City
/
Traverse City
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Traverse City restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
PIZZA
Peegeos
525 High Lake Rd, Traverse City
Avg 4
(248 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
More about Peegeos
Benedict
237 Lake Avenue, Traverse City
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Buttermilk-brined crispy fried chicken, GT Sauce Co. Hot Honey, pickle slices, spicy micros from Lakeview Farm on a Brioche Bun. Served with choice of side.
More about Benedict
Midland
