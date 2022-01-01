Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Traverse City

Go
Traverse City restaurants
Toast

Traverse City restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Peegeos image

PIZZA

Peegeos

525 High Lake Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Peegeos
Consumer pic

 

Benedict

237 Lake Avenue, Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk-brined crispy fried chicken, GT Sauce Co. Hot Honey, pickle slices, spicy micros from Lakeview Farm on a Brioche Bun. Served with choice of side.
More about Benedict

Browse other tasty dishes in Traverse City

Chai Lattes

Taco Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Crispy Chicken

Pies

Hot Chocolate

Pretzels

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Traverse City to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (878 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (568 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston