Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled cheese sandwiches in
Traverse City
/
Traverse City
/
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Traverse City restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
Cast Iron Kitchen of TC South
273 US-31 S, Traverse City
No reviews yet
#34 - Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
$7.25
More about Cast Iron Kitchen of TC South
Dish Cafe
108 S Union St, Traverse City
No reviews yet
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$7.00
cheddar grilled on wheat
More about Dish Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Traverse City
Pretzels
Chicken Sandwiches
Taco Pizza
Chai Lattes
Naan
Croissants
Crispy Chicken
Quesadillas
More near Traverse City to explore
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Leland
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Kalkaska
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(889 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(872 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(708 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(569 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston