Italian salad in Traverse City
Traverse City restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Common Good Bakery
SOUPS
Common Good Bakery
537 W 14th Street, Traverse City
|Chopped Italian Salad
|$9.00
crunchy romaine, grilled chicken, cooked pasta, blue cheese, garbanzo beans, heirloom tomatoes, housemade italian dressing - Serves 2
More about BC Pizza of Traverse City
PIZZA • SALADS
BC Pizza of Traverse City
3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City
|Large Italian Salad
|$9.49
Lettuce, Spinach, Tomato, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese & Italian Dressing.
|Small Italian Salad
|$7.49
Lettuce, Spinach, Tomato, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese & Italian Dressing.