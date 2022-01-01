Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Traverse City

Traverse City restaurants
Traverse City restaurants that serve italian salad

SOUPS

Common Good Bakery

537 W 14th Street, Traverse City

Avg 4.9 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Italian Salad$9.00
crunchy romaine, grilled chicken, cooked pasta, blue cheese, garbanzo beans, heirloom tomatoes, housemade italian dressing - Serves 2
More about Common Good Bakery
PIZZA • SALADS

BC Pizza of Traverse City

3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Large Italian Salad$9.49
Lettuce, Spinach, Tomato, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese & Italian Dressing.
Small Italian Salad$7.49
Lettuce, Spinach, Tomato, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese & Italian Dressing.
More about BC Pizza of Traverse City

