Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Traverse City

Go
Traverse City restaurants
Toast

Traverse City restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Red Mesa Grill

1544 US 31 N, Traverse City

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Served with whipped cream.
More about Red Mesa Grill
Taproot Cider House image

PIZZA

Taproot Cider House

300 E Front St, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Sheperds Pie$21.00
grass-fed organic beef, organic garden peas and carrots, baked in a casserole with cheesy mashed potatoes
More about Taproot Cider House
Item pic

SOUPS

Common Good Bakery

537 W 14th Street, Traverse City

Avg 4.9 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sausage Pie$29.00
traditional cheese pie, with rice farms sweet italian sausage
Pesto Pie$26.00
our basil pesto, whole milk mozzarella, splashed with our tomato sauce
White Pie$29.00
spanish extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, artichoke hearts, whole milk mozzarella, asiago, oregano
More about Common Good Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Traverse City

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Spaghetti

Naan

French Fries

Garlic Parmesan

Taco Salad

Map

More near Traverse City to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston