Pies in Traverse City
Traverse City restaurants that serve pies
Red Mesa Grill
1544 US 31 N, Traverse City
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Served with whipped cream.
Taproot Cider House
300 E Front St, Traverse City
|Sheperds Pie
|$21.00
grass-fed organic beef, organic garden peas and carrots, baked in a casserole with cheesy mashed potatoes
Common Good Bakery
537 W 14th Street, Traverse City
|Sausage Pie
|$29.00
traditional cheese pie, with rice farms sweet italian sausage
|Pesto Pie
|$26.00
our basil pesto, whole milk mozzarella, splashed with our tomato sauce
|White Pie
|$29.00
spanish extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, artichoke hearts, whole milk mozzarella, asiago, oregano