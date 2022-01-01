Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Traverse City

Traverse City restaurants that serve potstickers

Red Ginger

237 E Front Street, Traverse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
extra pc potsticker$3.20
Potstickers$16.00
seared and steamed pork, shrimp and vegetable dumplings with creamy chili sauce and ginger infused soy sauce
Peegeos image

PIZZA

Peegeos

525 High Lake Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Pot Stickers$6.99
