Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Traverse City

Go
Traverse City restaurants
Toast

Traverse City restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery

806 Red Drive Ste 150, Traverse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Latte$6.50
The Fall classic you know and love. Our homemade Pumpkin Pie Latte is fantastic. It’s sweet and present, but not overpowering. You get everything you love out of one of the most popular seasonal drinks, whilst still tasting like a latte. The way our Pumpkin Pie syrup compliments espresso is refined, decadent, and delicious.
More about Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery
Banner pic

 

Cast Iron Kitchen of TC South

273 US-31 S, Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$6.99
More about Cast Iron Kitchen of TC South

Browse other tasty dishes in Traverse City

French Fries

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Pizza

Carrot Cake

Tacos

Hot Chocolate

Corn Chowder

Hummus

Map

More near Traverse City to explore

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (956 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston