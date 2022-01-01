Pumpkin pies in Traverse City
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery
806 Red Drive Ste 150, Traverse City
|Pumpkin Pie Latte
|$6.50
The Fall classic you know and love. Our homemade Pumpkin Pie Latte is fantastic. It’s sweet and present, but not overpowering. You get everything you love out of one of the most popular seasonal drinks, whilst still tasting like a latte. The way our Pumpkin Pie syrup compliments espresso is refined, decadent, and delicious.