Strawberry shortcake in Traverse City

Traverse City restaurants
Traverse City restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Taproot Cider House image

PIZZA

Taproot Cider House

300 E Front St, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcakes$9.00
More about Taproot Cider House
Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company

1201 E Front St, Traverse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie$3.99
More about Detroit Wing Company

