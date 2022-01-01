Taco pizza in Traverse City
Traverse City restaurants that serve taco pizza
More about Peegeos
PIZZA
Peegeos
525 High Lake Rd, Traverse City
|14" Taco Pizza
|$20.99
|12" Taco Pizza
|$17.99
More about BC Pizza of Traverse City
PIZZA • SALADS
BC Pizza of Traverse City
3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City
|Small - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive
|Large - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive
|Medium - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive