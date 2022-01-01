Taco salad in Traverse City
Traverse City restaurants that serve taco salad
Red Mesa Grill
1544 US 31 N, Traverse City
|Vegetarian Baja Taco Salad
|$16.99
Fried tomato tortilla, crisp romaine, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, aged cheddar cheese & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy Baja sauce.
|Baja Taco Salad
|$16.99
|Baja Taco Salad-Gluten Free
|$16.99
Crisp romaine, spiced ground beef or grilled chicken, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, aged cheddar cheese & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy baja sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS
BC Pizza of Traverse City
3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City
|Small Taco Salad
|$7.49
Corn Chips, Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives & Taco Sauce.
|Large Taco Salad
|$9.49
Corn Chips, Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives & Taco Sauce.