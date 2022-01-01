Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Traverse City

Go
Traverse City restaurants
Toast

Traverse City restaurants that serve taco salad

Red Mesa Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Red Mesa Grill

1544 US 31 N, Traverse City

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Baja Taco Salad$16.99
Fried tomato tortilla, crisp romaine, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, aged cheddar cheese & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy Baja sauce.
Baja Taco Salad$16.99
Baja Taco Salad-Gluten Free$16.99
Crisp romaine, spiced ground beef or grilled chicken, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, aged cheddar cheese & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy baja sauce.
More about Red Mesa Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

BC Pizza of Traverse City

3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Small Taco Salad$7.49
Corn Chips, Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives & Taco Sauce.
Large Taco Salad$9.49
Corn Chips, Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives & Taco Sauce.
More about BC Pizza of Traverse City

Browse other tasty dishes in Traverse City

Chopped Salad

Chips And Salsa

Garden Salad

Turkey Bacon

French Fries

Tarts

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Traverse City to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston