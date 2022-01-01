Tacos in Traverse City

Choose from our three tasty tacos:

Braised Chicken Tinga - chipotle cider braised chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and green goddess dressing

Al Pastor - chili rubbed pork, grilled pineapple, roasted tomatillo chipotle salsa, cotija cheese, and cilantro

Roasted Cauliflower and Mushroom - Grilled mushrooms and roasted cauliflower with cilantro lime cabbage slaw, pepitas, and chipotle mayo

