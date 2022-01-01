Tacos in Traverse City
Traverse City restaurants that serve tacos
Barrio
305 W Front St., Traverse City
|Dirty Taco
|$5.00
Flour shell, queso blanco, cilantro lime rice, black beans, cilantro + onions, dirty sauce
Red Mesa Grill
1544 US 31 N, Traverse City
|Carribbean Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with flash fried shrimp, garlic serrano aioli, lettuce, rancherito cheese & pickled red onion. Served with Panama red rice, black beans & grilled lime.
|1 Taco
|$7.49
Served with house-made Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are free.
|Vegetarian Baja Taco Salad
|$16.99
Fried tomato tortilla, crisp romaine, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, aged cheddar cheese & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy Baja sauce.
Rare Bird Brewpub
229 Lake Ave, Traverse City
|Avocado Tacos
|$13.00
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Taproot Cider House
300 E Front St, Traverse City
|Three Tacos
|$18.00
Choose from our three tasty tacos:
Braised Chicken Tinga - chipotle cider braised chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and green goddess dressing
Al Pastor - chili rubbed pork, grilled pineapple, roasted tomatillo chipotle salsa, cotija cheese, and cilantro
Roasted Cauliflower and Mushroom - Grilled mushrooms and roasted cauliflower with cilantro lime cabbage slaw, pepitas, and chipotle mayo
|Two Tacos
|$12.00
|Solo Taco
|$6.00
Peegeos
525 High Lake Rd, Traverse City
|14" Taco Pizza
|$20.99
|12" Taco Pizza
|$17.99
BC Pizza of Traverse City
3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City
|Small Taco Salad
|$7.49
Corn Chips, Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives & Taco Sauce.
|Small - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive
|Large - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive