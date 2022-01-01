Tacos in Traverse City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Barrio

305 W Front St., Traverse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dirty Taco$5.00
Flour shell, queso blanco, cilantro lime rice, black beans, cilantro + onions, dirty sauce
More about Barrio
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Red Mesa Grill

1544 US 31 N, Traverse City

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
Takeout
Carribbean Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with flash fried shrimp, garlic serrano aioli, lettuce, rancherito cheese & pickled red onion. Served with Panama red rice, black beans & grilled lime.
1 Taco$7.49
Served with house-made Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are free.
Vegetarian Baja Taco Salad$16.99
Fried tomato tortilla, crisp romaine, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, aged cheddar cheese & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy Baja sauce.
More about Red Mesa Grill
Rare Bird Brewpub image

FRENCH FRIES

Rare Bird Brewpub

229 Lake Ave, Traverse City

Avg 4.3 (1935 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Tacos$13.00
Blackened Mahi Tacos$13.00
Grilled Chicken Tacos$12.00
More about Rare Bird Brewpub
Taproot Cider House image

PIZZA

Taproot Cider House

300 E Front St, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Three Tacos$18.00
Choose from our three tasty tacos:
Braised Chicken Tinga - chipotle cider braised chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and green goddess dressing
Al Pastor - chili rubbed pork, grilled pineapple, roasted tomatillo chipotle salsa, cotija cheese, and cilantro
Roasted Cauliflower and Mushroom - Grilled mushrooms and roasted cauliflower with cilantro lime cabbage slaw, pepitas, and chipotle mayo
Two Tacos$12.00
Choose from our three tasty tacos:
Braised Chicken Tinga - chipotle cider braised chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and green goddess dressing
Al Pastor - chili rubbed pork, grilled pineapple, roasted tomatillo chipotle salsa, cotija cheese, and cilantro
Roasted Cauliflower and Mushroom - Grilled mushrooms and roasted cauliflower with cilantro lime cabbage slaw, pepitas, and chipotle mayo
Solo Taco$6.00
Choose from our three tasty tacos:
Braised Chicken Tinga - chipotle cider braised chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and green goddess dressing
Al Pastor - chili rubbed pork, grilled pineapple, roasted tomatillo chipotle salsa, cotija cheese, and cilantro
Roasted Cauliflower and Mushroom - Grilled mushrooms and roasted cauliflower with cilantro lime cabbage slaw, pepitas, and chipotle mayo
More about Taproot Cider House
Peegeos image

PIZZA

Peegeos

525 High Lake Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
Takeout
14" Taco Pizza$20.99
12" Taco Pizza$17.99
More about Peegeos
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

BC Pizza of Traverse City

3186 Lafranier Rd, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Small Taco Salad$7.49
Corn Chips, Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives & Taco Sauce.
Small - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive
Large - Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Olive
More about BC Pizza of Traverse City

