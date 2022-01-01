Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Traverse City

Go
Traverse City restaurants
Toast

Traverse City restaurants that serve tarts

Rare Bird Brewpub image

FRENCH FRIES

Rare Bird Brewpub

229 Lake Ave, Traverse City

Avg 4.3 (1935 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tell It To My Tart Crowler$10.00
Cherry Gose. A kettle soured tart ale with a touch of pink Himalayan sea salt and fresh Montmorency and Balaton cherry juice from King Orchards *gluten reduced*
More about Rare Bird Brewpub
Item pic

SOUPS

Common Good Bakery

537 W 14th Street, Traverse City

Avg 4.9 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apricot Almond Tart$7.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Tart$7.00
Layers of toasted hazelnuts, chocolate-hazelnut spread & chocolate mirror glaze in buttery short crust
Apple Almond Tart$7.00
our homemade frangipane, tart apples, and sliced almonds
More about Common Good Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Traverse City

Mac And Cheese

Hummus

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Naan

Chicken Pizza

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Traverse City to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston