Tarts in Traverse City
Traverse City restaurants that serve tarts
Rare Bird Brewpub
229 Lake Ave, Traverse City
|Tell It To My Tart Crowler
|$10.00
Cherry Gose. A kettle soured tart ale with a touch of pink Himalayan sea salt and fresh Montmorency and Balaton cherry juice from King Orchards *gluten reduced*
Common Good Bakery
537 W 14th Street, Traverse City
|Apricot Almond Tart
|$7.00
|Chocolate Hazelnut Tart
|$7.00
Layers of toasted hazelnuts, chocolate-hazelnut spread & chocolate mirror glaze in buttery short crust
|Apple Almond Tart
|$7.00
our homemade frangipane, tart apples, and sliced almonds