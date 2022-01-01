Go
Toast

Traverse City Whiskey Outpost

Relaxing cocktail bar, tasting room, and retail shop located next to Como's in Ferndale. In addition to selling bottles of our signatures whiskeys, we offer limited edition releases only found at the Outpost, whiskey gear, and accessories. Our talented bar staff are available seven days a week to pour samples and craft you a cocktail made with ingredients made in-house and locally sourced. We offer Happy Hour Monday - Thursday, 4p - 7p.

22812 Woodward Ave. #200

No reviews yet

Location

22812 Woodward Ave. #200

Ferndale MI

Sunday1:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday1:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday1:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sakana Sushi Lounge

No reviews yet

Lunch
Mon. - Fri.\t12:00 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Sat.\t1 p.m.
Dinner
Mon. - Sat.\t3 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Sun.\t3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Bar
Mon. - Fri.\tMidnight
Sat.\t1 p.m - Midnight
Sun.\t10 p.m.
Sunday Hours
3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Enjoy the SUSHI !!

Otus Supply

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
A friendly neighborhood restaurant and bar with live music. We serve delicious momma's cooking with a chef twist: burgers, bbq, pizza, seafood, sandwiches, kids menu, carry out delivery and dine.in.
https://order.online/store/otus-supply-895950

Howe's Bayou

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Magic Bag Theater

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston