Traverse City Whiskey Outpost

Relaxing cocktail bar, tasting room, and retail shop located next to Como's in Ferndale. In addition to selling bottles of our signatures whiskeys, we offer limited edition releases only found at the Outpost, whiskey gear, and accessories. Our talented bar staff are available seven days a week to pour samples and craft you a cocktail made with ingredients made in-house and locally sourced. We offer Happy Hour Monday - Thursday, 4p - 7p.



22812 Woodward Ave. #200