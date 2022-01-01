Go
Tre Famiglia Ristorante

At Tre Famiglia pride ourselves on making your dining experience a most memorable one. For over 115 years we assure you'll get the best quality food and service. Come in and enjoy or distinctively different Italian fare that keeps the locals coming back for more.

PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

403 N Haddon Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1519 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA (MIN 8)$6.75
Breaded chicken breast, fried and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
CHIP'S GNOCCHI$23.00
Homemade potato dumplings in our tomato sauce tossed with mozzarella
MOZZARELLA FRITTI$14.00
Panko-breaded wedge of imported mozzarella, pan seared on a bed of pomodoro sauce
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Tossed in house made dressing, Pecorino Romano cheese & croutons
SIDE MEATBALLS$10.00
(2) House made meatballs served in tomato sauce
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$25.00
Breaded cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese served with side of linguine and tomato sauce
MEZZI ALLA VODKA$24.00
Short tube pasta, homemade ground sausage & sundried tomato, blush pecorino cream sauce
FRIED CALAMARI$17.00
Tender squid rings, lightly dusted with flour, fried & served with marinara sauce
LINGUINE AURORA$35.00
Jumbo shrimp, scallops & jumbo lump crabmeat in a light tomato-cream sauce
PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE$24.00
"Wide" pasta tossed with meat sauce, topped with freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese
Location

403 N Haddon Ave

Haddonfield NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
