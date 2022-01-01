Tre Sorelle Ristorante
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
238 Reviews
$$
1111 Lake St
Oak Park, IL 60301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1111 Lake St, Oak Park IL 60301
Nearby restaurants
Sugar Fixé Patisserie
A gourmet French pastry shop in charming Downtown Oak Park,
Sugar Fixé Pâtisserie creates delicious pastries that combine classic European traditions with American styles. All pastries are made from scratch using high quality ingredients.
Stop by to enjoy a latte and croissant while watching the Sugar Fixé team hard at work in the exposed kitchen.
Lake Street Kitchen + Bar
Family-owned + Farm-to-table American fare, craft beers + cocktails, plus global wines in a rustic spot in the heart of Oak Park!
Wild Onion Tied House
Come in and enjoy!
Lea French Street Food
Come in and enjoy!