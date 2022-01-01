Go
Toast

Treasure State Coffee Company

Treasure State Coffee Co was established in September 2011 by small-town Montanans, and coffee connoisseurs Jim Bliss & Shelly Smith.
With a vision for outstanding, uncomplicated coffee roasts, the duo set out to establish coffee roasts that were not only delicious, but spoke to Montanans across the state (and beyond!).

7188 US HWY 93 S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Giant Cookie$3.00
Spicy Chorizo & Linguisa Burrito$9.00
Spicy Chorizo & Linguisa Sausage with roasted potatoes, onions, bell peppers, eggs, cheese and chipotle aioli.
Jalapeno Cheddar$2.95
Vegetarian Burrito$7.50
Latte, 16oz$4.25
Blended Cream, 16oz$5.00
Peppermint Bark Chunk$1.00
Peanut Butter Swirl Brownie$3.45
Cream Cheese$0.75
See full menu

Location

7188 US HWY 93 S

Lakeside MT

Sunday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riley's Pub & Schafer's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Riley’s Pub features wood-fired pizza, Kobe beef burgers, Cherry Wood smoked Ribs, sandwiches, salads, and local microbrews on tap in a relaxing, family friendly atmosphere.

Traditions at The Bigfork Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pocketstone Cafe

No reviews yet

The Pocketstone Cafe in Downtown Bigfork serves breakfast and lunch every day but Thanksgiving and Christmas. Delivering home-cooked goodness, it's hours are 7 am to 2:30 pm.

Bigfork Inn Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston