Treat
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
100 W Union St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
100 W Union St
Morganton NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
THB
3648 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC, 28056
Hog Wild Bar-B-Que
Cooked fresh everyday. Hickory smoked BBQ, pulled pork, chicken, brisket and ribs.
Catering available please contact us at 828-728-8884 for more information!
Granny's Country Kitchen - Icard
Come in and enjoy!
Side Street Pour House - Lenoir
Locally owned and independent restaurant featuring top notch food and 44 taps on draft!