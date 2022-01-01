Treat Cupcake Bar

Hearth Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Family restaurant in the heart of Needham MA.

Our food is made fresh using only the best ingredients and local farmers to bring you an amazing selection of Pizzas cooked in our HEARTH oven at over 800˚ along with Wings, Arancini, Bruschetta and more. Great selection of salads which you can customize any way you'd like, pastas, seared steak and more.

Don't forget the key lime pie..it's our family recipe!

