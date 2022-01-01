Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
6034 Wesley Grove Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6034 Wesley Grove Blvd
Wesley Chapel FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chick'n Fun
Come in and enjoy!
KIng of The Coop
Come in and enjoy!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Falabella Family Bistro
Falabella is a Family Bistro serving authentic Italian dishes, pastas, panini, salads, charcuterie boards and crepes.