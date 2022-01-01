Go
Toast

Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

6034 Wesley Grove Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (428 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6034 Wesley Grove Blvd

Wesley Chapel FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chick'n Fun

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KIng of The Coop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Falabella Family Bistro

No reviews yet

Falabella is a Family Bistro serving authentic Italian dishes, pastas, panini, salads, charcuterie boards and crepes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston