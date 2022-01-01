Go
Tree Frog Tavern and Grille

From scratch American pub cuisine that will make any heart happy. Take a break and let us cook your next lunch or dinner!

55 freedom parkway #103

Popular Items

The Farmhouse$13.99
BYOB$9.99
burger your way
Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
Chicken Sandy$10.99
Fried Pickles$8.99
Cilantro Lime Shrimp$12.99
Side Salad$3.99
Fried Green Tomatoes$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Kids Mini Corn Dog$6.99
Location

hoschton GA

