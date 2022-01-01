Go
Toast

Treehouse Cafe

American breakfast & lunch. Daily specials. Laid back, rustic atmosphere. Come in & relax.

12202 Farm to Market Rd 1488

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bonfire Burger$12.95
Magnolia Breakfast$9.95
EZ Breakfast$8.95
Side of bacon, 2 pieces$2.50
Smothered Chicken$11.95
Single Magnolia Burger$12.95
Hamburger$10.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Chicken Fried Steak$13.95
Bonfire Chicken$12.95

Location

12202 Farm to Market Rd 1488

Magnolia TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Deacon Baldy's

No reviews yet

An outdoor patio-bar with 40 taps, craft cocktails, and the best food trucks around.

242 Pub & Grill- Magnolia

No reviews yet

Your Pub Just Down the Road in Magnolia, TX

Victory Pie Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WingNuts Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston