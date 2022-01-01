Go
Toast

Treehouse Taqueria

Overlooking downtown Ogunquit. Casual, laid back atmosphere serving up tacos, tequila, and good times.

TACOS • SEAFOOD

237 Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (131 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Esquite$6.00
our take on a classic mexican snack. street style corn off of the cob, served in a bowl with avocado crema, queso fresco, chili lime shake on top.
Jackfruit$6.00
Pulled jackfruit, house bbq sauce, avocado slaw, pickled onion, cilantro.
Saucy Gringo$6.50
Maine family farms local beef, crispy cheese, salsa quemada,
queso, guac, cabbage, cilantro.
Seasonal Veggie$4.50
Rotating veggie + toppings.
Beyond Taco$7.00
A 100% Vegan Taco. Beyond ground “beef”, vegan chipotle crema, pico de gallo salsa, cabbage, cilantro.
Chicky Chorizo$4.50
chorizo style ground chicken, green chilis, avocado salsa, cabbage, onion, cilantro.
Classic Guac$7.00
Side Chips$2.00
100% blue corn tortilla chips. (gf)
Maine Lobster$11.00
Buttery lobster, sliced avocado,
grilled corn, avocado slaw, cilantro.
2 Taco Plate$14.00
Mix 'n' Match any two tacos w/ side choice. Upcharge prices are per taco.
Catch & veggie rotate daily.
Please select **Gluten Free** for 100% corn gluten-free shells. If you have any other allergies please call in the order so we can ensure proper preparation.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

237 Main St

Ogunquit ME

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cornerstone Artisanal Pizza & Craft Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nikanos

No reviews yet

Upbeat & modern, yet comfy restaurant serving Greek-Mediterranean style dishes. Full bar offers unique craft cocktails, along with an extensive collection of unusual Greek wine's and spirits. Discover a taste of the mediterranean, at Nikanos Ogunquit

The Leavitt Theatre

No reviews yet

Ogunquit's Theatre since 1923 serving food, craft cocktails and beer and offering live entertainment.

West Meadow Pub

No reviews yet

The West Meadow Pub at the Meadowmere Resort provides a cozy atmosphere. Our pub is perfect for a relaxing cocktail after a day spent enjoying Ogunquit.
Served with warm hospitality, enjoy the evening next to a roaring fire in the field stone fireplace. Cheer on your favorite sports team or kick back in the summer with the family and our summer kid’s menu. A quaint Maine experience, the West Meadow Pub is comfortably located at the center of our hotel.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston