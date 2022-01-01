Go
Trek Brewing Company

1486 Granville Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (707 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion Rings
Delicious crispy fried onion rings served with Boom Boom sauce
Western Burger
Topped with cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce, pickle, and onion
Grippos Western Burger
Topped with cheddar, bacon, Grippos chips, BBQ sauce, pickle, onion, and Grippos spice
Baby Bleu Burger
Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and bleu cheese sauce
Bone-In Wings
Jumbo wings with your pick of sauces. Includes celery and your choice of house ranch or bleu cheese
Fried Pretzel Bites$6.00
Pretzel bites served with beer cheese or mustard
Classic w/Cheese
Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and mayo
Classic
Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and mayo
Trek Burger$8.50
Topped with beer cheese, bacon, and onion ring
MIni Corn Dogs$6.00
Mini Corn Dogs served with beer mustard
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1486 Granville Rd

Newark OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
