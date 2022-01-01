Go
Trend Urban Cafe

Eat clean • relax & vibe! Great food options for the health conscious individual with vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian options. So what-ever-a-tarian you are we got you covered!

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

5370 Hwy 78 Suite 790 • $$

Avg 4.8 (660 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Green Tomatoes$4.95
Fresh cut green tomatoes, battered and fried to perfection. Served with our signature “BoomBoom” dipping sauce. 😋
Portobello Fries$4.95
Fresh cut portobello mushrooms, battered and fried until golden brown. Served with our signature “BoomBoom” dipping sauce. 😋
Seasoned Fries$2.95
Seasoned with our signature house seasoning! 😋
Cali-Nuggets$4.95
Hand breaded cauliflower tossed in our signature chipotle-agave sauce
Trendgnet$4.49
Vegan Side Of Week$4.95
Fried plantains w/ sautéed spinach and pickled mango
Bourbon Collards$3.95
VEGAN collards with a twist! 😋
Cali-Nuggets$4.95
Hand breaded cauliflower tossed in our signature chipotle-agave sauce
Side Salad$3.95
A mixture of fresh romaine and spring mix lettuce. Topped with tomato, cucumber, pickled onions and kale croutons. With your chose of dressing. 😋
Hand Breaded Tenders$12.95
Fresh cut chicken breast daily, hand-breaded, and seasoned to perfection, served with seasoned fries! 😋
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5370 Hwy 78 Suite 790

Stone Mountain GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
