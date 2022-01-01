Go
Treno Pizzeria

112 South 1st Street

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks$7.00
Fresh artisan style pizza dough topped with fresh garlic and our house cheese blend. KIDS LOVE 'EM!
Fountain Soda$2.00
Pepperoni$13.49
Red sauce, signature house blend cheese, and all natural cup and char style pepperonis.
Cheese Pizza$5.00
Margherita$11.99
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Pepper Pig$13.99
BCBC Chimichurri Ranch, house cheese blend, American bacon, and grilled jalapenos.
Build your own$11.00
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA! As much or as little as you want!
The Smokey Bird$14.99
Smokey Ranch, signature house cheese blend, wood-fired chicken, bacon, and onions.
Cheese$11.00
Red sauce, signature house blend of aged provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$5.00
Location

Temple TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
