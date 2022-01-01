Trenta Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
24 Whiting Street
Location
24 Whiting Street
Plainville CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville
Hop Häus is an upbeat Craft eatery featuring farm to fork American eats. Our tap list is focused around hard to find top rated craft beer from across the country. Plainville is our second & newest location scheduled to open late March & will be featuring a newly renovated taproom, family dining area. Our banquet room will be coming soon!
Bell City Diner
Come on in and enjoy!
Sliders Grill & Bar
Come in and Enjoy
First & Last Tavern
Come in and enjoy!