Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Trenton restaurants you'll love

Go
Trenton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Trenton

Trenton's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Trenton restaurants

Los 3 Amigos image

 

Los 3 Amigos

12553 North Main Street, Trenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Nachos
3 Amigos Special$10.99
Supreme Nachos
More about Los 3 Amigos
The Birdy Bistro image

 

The Birdy Bistro

57 W Crabtree st, Trenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Birdy house chicken salad$7.79
chicken salad created with chicken, and herbs.
The Fig n Pig$8.59
Grilled panini made with ham, brie cheese, fig spread, arugula, and oil vinaigrette.
Berry Bluebird$8.99
Turkey, Ham, Swiss cheese, blueberry jam, spinach and basil aioli
More about The Birdy Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Thatcher's BBQ - Trenton

12366 Main Street, Trenton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Thatcher's BBQ - Trenton
Map

More near Trenton to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston