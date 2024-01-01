Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Burritos in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Burritos
Trenton restaurants that serve burritos
RoundHouse BBQ -
2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton
No reviews yet
Burrito
$10.00
More about RoundHouse BBQ -
Mamacita's -
3022 West Jefferson Ave., Trenton
No reviews yet
Fat Little Donkey (Burrito)
$12.00
Stuffed & Topped with Queso
More about Mamacita's -
Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
Tacos
French Fries
Egg Rolls
Salmon
Cake
Cobb Salad
Neighborhoods within Trenton to explore
Downriver
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More near Trenton to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Dearborn
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Wyandotte
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 3.8
(10 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Westland
No reviews yet
Redford
Avg 2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(121 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(728 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(394 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(365 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston