Chicken sandwiches in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Round House BBQ image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • RIBS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Round House BBQ

2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Hand pulled, smoked chicken piled high on a buttermilk brioche bun, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle with a side of your choice of sauce.
More about Round House BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern

2441 Van Horn Rd, Trenton

Avg 4.5 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
12" Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.00
Severed with fresh parmesan ,marinara,
on our 8”Ciabatta Bun
Ray's Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lightly seared chicken breast with
lettuce, tomato, and onion optional cheese
on our 8” Ciabatta Bun
6" Chicken Parm Sandwich$9.00
More about Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Maverick's - Woodhaven image

 

Maverick's - Woodhaven - 20970 West Rd

20970 West Rd, Woodhaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Maverick's - Woodhaven - 20970 West Rd

