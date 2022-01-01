Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve chili

Round House BBQ image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • RIBS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Round House BBQ

2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Slider & Chili Fam Pack$40.00
Two pounds of slow smoked pulled pork, a dozen slider buns, and a quart of our homemade brisket chili.
Chili$4.00
Chili Mac Burrito$10.00
Our creamy mac and cheese mixed with our house made brisket chili loaded into a tortilla with even more cheese and sealed on the grill. The burrito is topped off with more chili & cheese along with fresh peppers, onions, and tomato.
More about Round House BBQ
Truago image

SEAFOOD

Truago

2775 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

Avg 4.2 (1033 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chili Shrimp App$13.00
More about Truago
Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company

23151 Allen Road, Woodhaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dad's Chili$6.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Maverick's - Woodhaven image

 

Maverick's - Woodhaven

20970 West Rd, Woodhaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili- BOWL$7.00
Chili - CUP$4.00
More about Maverick's - Woodhaven

